Los ministros Ábalos, Robles y Batet formalizan su renuncia al escaño para dedicarse en exclusiva al Gobierno

Los únicos ministros del Gobierno que eran diputados (José Luis Ábalos, Margarita Robles y Meritxell Batet) han formalizado este viernes su renuncia al escaño con el objetivo de dedicarse en exclusiva a su labor en el Ejecutivo, han informado fuentes socialistas.
Los titulares de Fomento, Defensa y Política Territorial han entregado sus actas de parlamentarios pasadas las 13.00 horas de este viernes, han precisado las mismas fuentes.
Les sustituirán otros compañeros que figuraron con ellos en las mismas listas electorales. El puesto se irá ofreciendo por riguroso orden de lista. A Batet le reemplazará el catalán de origen marroquí Mohamed Chaid, a Ábalos, Toni Quintana y a Margarita Robles, en principio, Gema López.
La sustitución de los ministros por otros compañeros en el Grupo Socialista garantiza que los 84 diputados con los que cuenta el partido estén presentes en todas las votaciones, ya que, en ocasiones, los viajes de los ministros les impiden estar en Madrid a la hora de votar.
El Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez no tendrá fácil sacar adelante iniciativas legislativas ya que sólo cuenta con los votos garantizados de sus 84 diputados socialistas, cuando la mayoría absoluta del Congreso, necesaria para aprobar leyes orgánicas, por ejemplo, está fijada en 176 diputados.
