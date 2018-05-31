Apenas una hora utilizó el secretario de Organización, José Luis Ábalos, para defender la moción de censura que ha presentado el Grupo Socialista contra el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, con un mensaje claro a los 350 diputados que le escuchaban: que no deje pasar la corrupción del Partido Popular y reprueben al Gobierno.

El número tres del PSOE puso su mayor énfasis en pedir a la Cámara que, tras esta sentencia, “no le regale la impunidad al PP”, y dijo que si ahora no reacciona qué va a hacer cuando vengan las siguientes sentencias que se avecinan: “¿Las comentamos o las dejamos pasar?”, se preguntó.

Ábalos, que empezó su intervención leyendo los clarificadores párrafos de la sentencia que condena al Partido Popular por financiación ilegal, concluyó que ya no se puede hablar de presuntos ni de suposiciones, sino de certezas: “El PP era la Gürtel, y la Gürtel era el PP”, afirmó.

Y reprochó la actitud del PP y de su Gobierno, no sólo por no asumir responsabilidades, sino por hasta tomarse a broma el fallo judicial. “Un ministro de Justicia no puede reírse de una sentencia”, criticó.

El dirigente de PSOE indicó que la moción de censura que presenta su Grupo es en favor de la vigencia de la democracia, de su dignidad y de los principios democráticos, “porque no podemos tolerar la indecencia y la corrupción como algo normal”, dijo.

Ábalos dice que el Gobierno del PSOE defenderá una España “de convivencia, de respeto, plural y diversa”

Por ello, anunció que no se trata de una moción instrumental para convocar elecciones de forma inmediata: “hay que subsanar los graves atentados que ha habido al sistema democrático y, luego, convocar elecciones”. Eso sí, no precisó ninguna fecha electoral, lo que aleja cualquier posibilidad de acuerdo con Ciudadanos.

Ábalos indicó que ese tiempo de Gobierno hay recuperar la dignidad de las instituciones y la normalidad democrática que, según dijo, ha dinamitado el Partido Popular, a quien acusó de que sólo le importa el Estado y España para su propia supervivencia, “y cuando no disponen del poder, todo vale”, añadió.

No abundó Ábalos en el conflicto territorial, lo que seguro hará el candidato Pedro Sánchez en su intervención posterior, pero sí anunció que un Gobierno del PSOE apostará por una España “de la convivencia, el respeto, plural y diversa”.

Para ello, insistió en que primero es necesario recuperar la estabilidad política y, luego, trabajar en un nuevo modelo territorial de España. “Los socialistas vemos la diversidad de un pueblo, que quiere compartir un proyecto común, que es España”.

Ábalos gustó a los suyos. Tuvo un tono entre irónico y desafiante. Y marcó las pautas con las que Sánchez quería abrir el debate. En todo caso, quien se la juega es el candidato.

