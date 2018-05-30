La Mesa del Congreso ha autorizado al secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, a sentarse en la bancada del Grupo Socialista, durante el debate de la moción de censura que ha presentado contra Mariano Rajoy, según han informado fuentes parlamentarias.
Sánchez no tiene escaño desde que dimitió en octubre de 2016 para no votar la investidura de Rajoy como presidente del Gobierno, pero todos los grupos están de acuerdo en que se pueda sentar con sus antiguos compañeros, habida cuenta de que es el líder de la oposición.
Así las cosas, lo previsible es que siga el debate en el primer asiento de la segunda bancada del Hemiciclo, justo encima del banco azul, y junto a la portavoz del Grupo Socialista, Margarita Robles, el sitio que ocupaba cuando tenía escaño.
En el precedente de la moción de censura de Antonio Hernández Mancha contra Felipe González, el dirigente popular también ocupó un escaño junto al resto de diputados. Sin embargo, no se trata de las mismas circunstancias que las actuales, ya que Hernández sí podía hacerlo en su condición de senador, lo no se da en el caso de Sánchez.
