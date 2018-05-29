José Manuel Villegas, vicesecretario de Ciudadanos, ha confirmado que ha mantenido contactos con el PSOE y con el PP. Con José Luis Ábalos, de los socialistas, se ha reunido esta mañana, mientras que con Fernando Maillo habló este lunes. Aunque de los dos contactos, Villegas sólo ha sacado una conclusión: "La novedad es que no hay novedad. Nadie se mueve de sus posiciones".
El vicesecretario del partido naranja incide en que el Gobierno insiste e que "aquí no pasa nada" y que siguen sin querer convocar elecciones. Mientras que los socialistas tampoco "quieren rectificar" ni "sentarse a consensuar una moción que sea consensuada". De esta forma, Villegas reconoce que "a día de hoy" no han conseguido que ninguno de los dos partidos se "muevan de sus posiciones iniciales".
La puerta a una segunda moción se ha quedado abierta por parte de Podemos, ya que Iglesias ha afirmado que su partido baraja presentar otra moción de censura para convocar elecciones si la de Sánchez fracasa este viernes. Ante esto, Villegas alega que su primera opción sería negociar con el PSOE, aunque no se cierran ante ninguna posibilidad.
