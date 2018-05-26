Fernando Martínez-Maíllo, coordinador general del Partido Popular, ha querido criticar los apoyos que busca Pedro Sánchez para sacar adelante la moción de censura contra el Gobierno de Rajoy. Apoyos, según ha afirmado el conservador, que parten "de quienes quieren romper España y quienes son los herederos del terrorismo", enumerando después a Podemos, ERC, PdeCat y Bildu.

Así, Maíllo ha pretendido lanzar su ataque al PSOE, apenas 24 horas después de conocerse la condena al Partido Popular como responsable a título lucrativo de la red de corrupción enmarcada dentro de la trama Gürtel. Para el político, en línea con la postura que han mostrado Rajoy y su ejecutiva de negar que la condena por la Gürtel sea la principal causa de la moción de censura, la finalidad de esta es "deslegitimar al Partido Popular como partido de gobierno", porque "lo que ocurre es que algunos todavía no han aceptado el resultado de las urnas".

"Son las urnas y los españoles quienes legitiman a los partidos. A Pedro Sánchez le han dicho, no una, sino dos veces, que no le quieren en la Moncloa", ha añadido el coordinador general del PP, que asegura que el secretario general del PSOE "ha pasado del no es no al yo es yo, porque su único objetivo es llegar a la Moncloa a cualquier precio". "Si consigue consumar esta traición a España pactando con los independentistas, pasará a la historia como el Judas de la política española", se ha referido a Sánchez..

Además, Maíllo ha apelado a lo que ha considerado denominar "los socialistas de bien" para que hagan reflexionar a Pedro Sánchez. "Si los líderes autonómicos del PSOE no hacen recapacitar a su secretario general como ya lo hicieron en el pasado, estarán siendo cómplices. No pueden callarse", ha detallado.

Así, el coordinador general ha vaticinado que, en su opinión, la moción de censura "va a fracasar al tiempo que hará más fuerte a Mariano Rajoy y al Partido Popular".

