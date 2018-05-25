Público
Moción de censura Pablo Iglesias no pondrá condiciones al PSOE para apoyar la moción de censura

El líder de Podemos asegura que España necesita a "desalojar a los corruptos del aparato del Estado" y un programa social.

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante la rueda de prensa. - EFE

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado que no pondrá condiciones a Pedro Sánchez para apoyar la moción de censura del PSOE contra el presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, para "desalojar a los corruptos".

En rueda de prensa en la sede de la formación morada, Iglesias ha expresado su satisfacción por la decisión de los socialistas y ha dicho que el sí de Podemos para la moción "ya lo tienen", aunque ha explicado que, en su opinión, España necesita "dos cosas".

Primero, "desalojar a los corruptos del aparato del Estado", y segundo, un programa social para asegurar y garantizar las pensiones, la igualdad de los permisos de paternidad y maternidad, el control del mercado de alquileres y diálogo en cuestiones territoriales.

