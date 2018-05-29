Público
Moción contra Rajoy El 54,6% de los electores apoya la moción de censura contra Rajoy

Un 46,6% de los encuestados es favorable a que la propuesta del PSOE tenga éxito incluso con el apoyo de los independentistas.

El presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, en Génova. EFE/Archivo

Más de la mitad de los electores apoya la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy. Un 54,6% es partidario de respaldar la propuesta presentada por el PSOE, mientras que un 46,6% es favorable a que la iniciativa tenga éxito incluso con el apoyo de los independentistas, según una encuesta realizada por IMOP Insights para El Confidencial durante este fin de semana a un total de 756 personas. 

El Congreso se prepara para una nueva moción de censura contra el actual presidente del Gobierno, registrada el viernes por el PSOE tras la condena al PP como partícipe a título lucrativo de la trama 'Gürtel'. En este sentido, mientras el partido liderado por Pedro Sánchez recaba apoyos de cara al debate —que se celebrará entre este jueves y viernes— la mayoría de los electores lo tienen claro: quieren al PP fuera del Gobierno.

Una de las cifras más sorprendentes, en base a las actidudes de los votantes, es el amplio apoyo de los electores de Cs a la respuesta "A favor de la moción de censura y a favor de que salga adelante aunque sea con el voto de los independentistas", con un 37%. De las cinco respuestas posibles, esta última es la que más respaldo tiene entre los votantes de la formación naranja, por encima de "A favor de la moción de censura pero en contra de que salga adelante si es con el voto de los independentistas", con un 13%.

Asimismo, los votantes que más han respaldado la moción, aunque sea con el apoyo de los independentistas, son los de Unidos Podemos, con un 83%. 

