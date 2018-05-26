La secretaria de Igualdad del PSOE, Carmen Calvo, compareció este sábado en Ferraz para aclarar y precisar las declaraciones del secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, en dos sentidos: no habrá elecciones inmediatas y el PSOE gobernará durante un tiempo, y no buscará ningún pacto con Ciudadanos, “porque nuestra propuesta se dirige a los 350 diputados de la Cámara”, afirmó.
Calvo quiso precisar que Ábalos explicó que si lo que Ciudadanos pide es una convocatoria electoral y no pactar con los independentistas es lo que ofrece el PSOE. “Convocaremos elecciones en un plazo razonable de tiempo, pero después de presentar nuestro programa de Gobierno y de ejecutar una agenda social y política”, dijo.
La dirigente socialista indicó que, sólo entonces, se convocarán elecciones, “pero requerimos un tiempo para gobernar y para demostrar que las cosas se pueden hacer de forma radicalmente distintas”, explicó.
Después de darse estas premisas, el PSOE si está dispuesto a convocar elecciones y, en principio, tampoco parece estar en disposición de pactar una fecha ni con Ciudadanos ni con ninguna otra formación política, “iremos a las urnas cuando se recupere un ambiente de normalidad y tranquilidad”.
Calvo insistió una y otra vez en que el paso dado por el PSOE es por la grave situación en la que está el país tras la sentencia, “y porque por nosotros el PP no va a estar ni un minuto más al frente del Gobierno de España. Los demás tendrán que asumir sus responsabilidades”.
La secretaria de Igualdad calificó de “pobre” el argumento del presidente del Gobierno de que sólo buscan llegar al poder, “lo que no queremos es ser cómplices de la indignidad en la que el presidente del Gobierno ha metido a España”, concluyó.
