Público
Público

Igualdad Monedero se disculpa por su gesto machista con Sáenz de Santamaría 

"No me gusta la foto pareciendo el fuerte. Vayan mis disculpas", ha dicho el fundador de Podemos en su cuenta de Twitter tras ser criticado por agarrar a la conservadora por los hombros para dirigirse a ella. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El saludo entre Monedero y Santamaría

El saludo entre Monedero y Santamaría

El cofundador de Podemos Juan Carlos Monedero ha pedido perdón a Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, después de que el profesor universitario se haya ganado las críticas por un gesto "machista" y "paternalista" con la hasta ayer vicepresidenta del Gobierno.  Monedero se dirigió ayer a Sáenz de Santamaría a la salida del Congreso tras la aprobación de la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy para decirle: "Me alegro de que os vayáis". Aunque sus palabras fueron muy comentadas, las críticas vinieron por el gesto del profesor, que tenía a la conservadora agarrada por los hombros. 

Esta mañana, a través de un mensaje publicado en su cuenta de Twitter, Monedero ha querido rectificar y ha señalado: "No me gusta la foto pareciendo el fuerte. Vayan mis disculpas".

Etiquetas