Moragas se garantiza seguir en Nueva York un año más

España ha sido elegida para ocupar una de las 21 vicepresidencias de la Asamblea General de la ONU desde el próximo mes de septiembre hasta junio de 2019. El puesto lo desempeñará el representante permanente de España ante Naciones Unidas, Jorge Moragas, lo que prácticamente garantiza al que fuera de gabinete de Mariano Rajoy seguir un año más en Nueva York.
El puesto de Moragas estaba en el aire con la llegada de Pedro Sánchez al Gobierno y el nombramiento de Josep Borrell como nuevo ministro de Asuntos Exteriores por su cercanía con Rajoy. De igual modo, es previsible que Borrell cambie a otros embajadores afines al PP, como José Ignacio Wert, exministro de Educación y actual y representante de España ante la OCDE, y Pedro Morenés, embajador en Washington.
La elección de la vicepresidencia española se produjo en una sesión del órgano más amplio de la ONU en la que se designaron los cargos de la Asamblea General en el período de sesiones que comenzará en septiembre próximo. La Presidencia corresponderá en ese mismo periodo de sesiones a Ecuador. La ministra ecuatoriana de Asuntos Exteriores, María Fernanda Espinosa, ha sido elegida en una votación abierta frente a la candidata de Honduras, Lizzy Flores, actual embajadora del país centroamericano ante Naciones Unidas.
Espinosa se convertirá en la primera mujer Latinoamericana y del Caribe en presidir la Asamblea General y la cuarta mujer que toma la Presidencia en los 73 años de historia de dicha Asamblea.
