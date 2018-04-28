La jefatura de los Mossos destituye a su jefa de comunicación por un tuit crítico con el poder Judicial tras la sentencia a 'la Manada'

La jefatura de los Mossos d'Esquadra ha decidido este sábado apartar de sus funciones a la jefa de Comunicación del cuerpo, Patrícia Plaja, por un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter crítico con el Poder Judicial a raíz de la sentencia de la Audiencia de Navarra en el caso de la Manada.
Después de que dicha condena haya sido por abuso sexual en vez de agresión a los cinco autores de la violación grupal a una joven de 18 años en los sanfermines de 2016, Plaja hizo un tuit el pasado 26 de abril en el que afirmó: "El problema no es un juez ni el voto particular. Nos equivocaremos si lo centramos todo en esto. Lo que falla es el poder judicial. Otra vez".
Según fuentes de los Mossos, la jefatura de la policía catalana ha decidido apartar de su función a la jefa de prensa de los Mossos al haberle perdido la confianza a raíz del mensaje de Twitter en el que puso en duda al poder judicial.
