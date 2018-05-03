Tras múltiples anuncios, el PSOE ha registrado finalmente una Proposición de Ley Orgánica para regular la eutanasia, después de que rechazar una propuesta similar que planteó Unidos Podemos en el pleno del Congreso.
El responsable de Justicia de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, Andrés Perelló, explicó este hecho al entender que la propuesta elevada por el partido morado no era el cauce adecuado, ya que la propuesta socialista es más amplia y afecta a modificaciones de leyes orgánicas y del propio Código Penal.
La propuesta, en la que lleva meses trabajando el PSOE, plantea un “proceso muy garantista” y, además, quiere sea incluida en la cartera básica de prestaciones de la Seguridad Social.
Perelló explicó que hay un amplio apoyo social a regular la eutanasia al que deben dar respuesta los partidos políticos sin más dilación, por lo que aspira a conseguir una mayoría parlamentaria.
El dirigente socialista indicó, además, que esta propuesta no impide que se regule también el derecho a una muerte digna -actualmente en tramitación en la Cámara Baja- y explicó que son dos cosas absolutamente diferentes.
Los que quieren acogerse a este nuevo derecho, según explicó Perelló, tendrán que solicitarlo y el proceso estará acompañado permanentemente por personal sanitario. No podrá durar menos de 32 días y, además, será financiado con fondos públicos.
El PSOE también contempla la objeción de conciencia de los médicos, y
Perelló explicó que se trata de un nuevo derecho que respeta las creencias religiosas y personales de los profesionales que estén implicados en su desarrollo, “pero con cualquier nuevo derecho, no obliga a nadie a ejercerlo”, indicó.
Los socialistas seguirán las reuniones con los sectores implicados para perfilar aún más la medida, que también estará abierta a las aportaciones de otros grupos parlamentarios en busca de ese consenso que dé luz verde a que la eutanasia quede regulada en España. “De nada sirve una vida digna, si no se puede tener una muerte digna”, concluyó Perelló.
