Narcotráfico Gibraltar recalca que su Ejecutivo ya prohíbe el uso de las narcolanchas desde 1995

El ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabián Picardo, ha señalado que la decisión del Gobierno español de aprobar un anteproyecto de ley contra estas embarcaciones contribuirá a restablecer el respeto por la ley gibraltareña.

El peñón de Gibraltar, en una imagen de archivo. REUTERS

El Gobierno de Gibraltar ha valorado la decisión del Ejecutivo español de prohibir el uso privado sin autorización previa de las "narcolanchas", aunque ha recalcado que este tipo de lanchas están prohibidas desde 1995 y no pueden ser importadas.

En un comunicado de prensa, el ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabián Picardo, ha señalado que era una decisión "esperada desde hace tiempo" que contribuirá a restablecer el respeto por la ley de Gibraltar y ha recordado que su Ejecutivo está comprometido en la lucha contra el narcotráfico en la región.

El Gobierno español aprobó este viernes un anteproyecto de ley para prohibir el uso privado de las embarcaciones neumáticas y semirígidas de alta velocidad, denominadas "narcolanchas", permitiendo que sean decomisadas aunque no lleven droga ni tabaco cuando sean detectadas.

En estos momentos resulta muy difícil actuar contra ellas si no llevan carga ilícita, pero la nueva norma permitirá recurrir a parámetros objetivos, como las características técnicas de la embarcación o su titularidad, para incautarlas, incluso en tierra. Las citadas embarcaciones, denominadas "RHIBS", quedan definidas como "género prohibido".

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, anunció este anteproyecto que reforma la ley orgánica de represión del contrabando en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros de este viernes.

