El Estado no considera víctimas de ETA a una pareja que perdió a sus hijos en el atentado de Hipercor 

Nuria Manzanares y Enrique Vicente perdieron a sus hijos, de 13 y 9 años, en el atentado de Hipercor, en 1987. Sin embargo, para el Tribunal Supremo y el Ministerio del Interior, no son víctimas del terrorismo porque no estaban en el lugar del atentado, según ha publicado La Vanguardia. La pareja, que tiene reconocida la incapacidad absoluta laboral por estrés postraumático, ganó dos sentencias, pero el Estado las recurrió y perdieron. Se les discute, relata el periódico catalán, que su trauma provenga de haber perdido a sus hijos en el atentado más cruel de ETA.
Hasta 1989, año de la primera sentencia contra los autores del atentado de Hipercor, ningún organismo público atendió a las víctimas. Ni siquiera les informaron del juicio, por si querían personarse. De hecho, un informe de 2016 del Defensor del Pueblo señala que muchas familias víctimas del terrorismo se han quedado "sin acceso a la justicia" porque "han permanecido desinformadas a lo largo del tiempo".
Un ejemple de esta irregularidad es que de los 21 muertos y 46 heridos del atentado de Hipercor, sólo 13 víctimas (o familias) cobraron indemnización por responsabilidad civil subsidiaria del Estado por conducta omisible porque la policía no desalojó el establecimiento. 33 víctimas quedaron sin derecho a indemnización porque cuando reclamaron unos años después se les denegó la petición por estar fuera de plazo.
