Noticias de hoy Silencio y secretismo en las primeras 48 horas de Sánchez como presidente y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, lunes 4 de junio de 2018

Estas son las cinco informaciones que te proponemos para estar informado este lunes, 4 de junio.

Pedro Sánchez con la vicesecretaria general del PSOE , Adriana Lastra, y el secretario de Organización, Jose Luis Ábalos, a su llegada el viernes al Congreso de los Diputados para la segunda sesión de la moción de censura. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Pedro Sánchez con la vicesecretaria general del PSOE , Adriana Lastra, y el secretario de Organización, Jose Luis Ábalos, a su llegada el viernes al Congreso de los Diputados para la segunda sesión de la moción de censura. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Silencio y secretismo en las primeras 48 horas de Sánchez como presidente

Casi 48 horas después del prometer el cargo como presidente del Gobierno, nada se sabe de Pedro Sánchez, desde las breves palabras que pronunció el pasado viernes en los pasillos del Congreso nada más ganar la moción de censura.

Juanma Serrano, la sombra de Sánchez

El jefe de Gabinete del líder del PSOE en Ferraz parece llamado a repetir en el miso cargo en La Moncloa

Zapatero priorizó la liberación de presos en Venezuela como “condición” para el diálogo

Fuentes del entorno del expresidente del Gobierno confirman a 'Público' que la excarcelación de los presos “es lo que ha dado sentido a su presencia en Venezuela desde el principio”.

Investigan una violación múltiple a una menor en una sala de fiestas de Barcelona

La joven asegura que tres chicos la penetraron sin su consentimiento. La violación múltiple que se produjo en el 'backstage' de la discoteca, una zona reservada para los artistas e invitados, y todavía no se han producido detenciones.

Algo huele en los mercados que recuerda a 2007

Acumulación de deuda corporativa y soberana en dólares, subidas de tipos en EEUU, encarecimiento financiero internacional, guerra comercial y los vaivenes políticos en Italia que devuelven la debilidad a Europa conforman el cóctel molotov que ha creado el pánico bursátil.

