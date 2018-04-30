Público
Nueva ronda de consultas soberanistas en 23 municipios de Euskadi y Navarra 

Gure Esku Dago convoca una consulta en la que podrán participar casi 93.000 personas, según el censo provisional que maneja esta plataforma promotora del derecho a decidir.

Gure Esku Dago ha convocado una nueva ronda de consultas soberanistas que se celebrarán este domingo en 23 municipios de Euskadi y Navarra, en los que podrían participar casi 93.000 personas, según el censo provisional que maneja esta plataforma promotora del derecho a decidir.

Las consultas tienen una redacción diferente en función del municipio, aunque todas ellas comparten el mismo fondo, al tratar de recabar la opinión de los participantes sobre si creen que los ciudadanos de Euskadi deben poder decidir su futuro político de forma "soberana".

Gure Esku Dago ha convocado esta nueva ronda de consultas en siete localidades alavesas (Artziniega, Okondo, Aiara, Amurrio, Laudio, Zuia y Zigoitia), otras siete vizcaínas (Arakaldo, Igorre, Lezama, Zamudio, Güeñes, Gordexola y Portugalete), y en nueve municipios navarros (Doneztebe, Donamaria, Elgorriaga, Ituren, Zubieta, Legasa, Deierri, Lezaun y Oteitza).

Las consultas se celebrarán el domingo, 6 de mayo, de nueve de la mañana a ocho de la tarde. Podrán participar en esta convocatoria los residentes en los municipios en los que se celebre la consulta que, a fecha de 6 de mayo de 2018, tengan 16 o más años.

Quienes deseen participar deberán acreditar su identidad, edad y lugar de residencia, según se recoge en la documentación que Gure Esku Dago ha remitido a los medios de comunicación. Dada la población que suman estos 23 municipios, el censo provisional que maneja la plataforma es de 92.959 personas.

