Dos nuevas querellas contra el torturador franquista Billy el Niño 

Continúa el goteo constante de querellas contra el torturador franquista Antonio González Pacheco, ex policía de la Brigada Político y Social de la dictadura. Este viernes, dos víctimas de torturas acuden a los juzgados de Plaza Castilla de Madrid para presentar sus querellas por torturas en un contexto de crímenes de lesa humanidad perpetrados por el Estado. Se trata de la octava y novena querella presentada en los últimos meses contra el torturador. También se han presentado ante los juzgados otras tres querellas contra el torturador Pascual Honrado, el 'Billy el Niño' de Asturias.
Concretamente, este viernes acudirán a la Justicia Adolfo Rodríguez, que pertenecía al PCE cuando fe detenido y torturado por Billy el Niño y José María Escrihuela, ya fallecido; y Julio Gomáriz, que pertenecía al F.R.A.P. (Frente Revolucionario Antifascista y Patriota) cuando fue detenido y torturado en dos ocasiones, una en 1970 y otra en agosto de 1975.
"Me gustaría que Billy el Niño declarara ante la Justicia para que respondiera a la pregunta de por qué lo hacía. Por qué decidía ensañarse con cada uno de los detenidos. Cuáles eran sus motivaciones", explicó a Público Adolfo Rodríguez en este artículo. Rodríguez, que prefiere que lo llamen Fito,
"Se veía que era un tipo absolutamente dedicado a lo suyo. Era un prescriptor. Cuando él hablaba y pegaba, los demás le seguían. Dedicaba mucho tiempo a su trabajo. Un día me estaba torturando a las doce de la noche y a las seis de la mañana ya estaba otra vez. Su vida era la tortura", relató Fito, que describe a González Pacheco como una persona débil, tanto en apariencia como en fuerza. "Aunque sabía karate y, por tanto, sabía donde pegar para hacer daño", matiza.
Querellas rechazadas a petición de Fiscalía
Hasta el momento, al menos tres de las querellas presentadas contra González Pacheco en los juzgados de instrucción de Plaza Castilla han sido rechazadas. La propia Fiscalía de Madrid pidió que no fueran admitidas a trámite ya que considera que las torturas de González Pacheco no se pueden enmarcar en un contexto de crímenes de lesa humanidad del franquismo, por lo que estarían ya prescritas.
