El nuevo alcalde de Badalona retira la pancarta que pedía "libertad presos políticos"

La primera medida que ha tomado el socialista Àlex Pastor como nuevo alcalde de Badalona (Barcelona) ha sido la retirada de la pancarta con el mensaje "Libertad Presos Políticos" que colgaba desde hace meses del balcón del Ayuntamiento.
"El Ayuntamiento vuelve a ser la casa de todos los badaloneses y de todas las badalonesas desde el máximo respeto a la pluralidad ideológica. Decimos basta a la confrontación y a la división que llevamos sufriendo desde hace ya siete años en la ciudad", han informado fuentes municipales.
De esta manera, unas horas después de su nombramiento como alcalde de Badalona, Pastor ha escenificado el cambio de postura del gobierno municipal respecto al llamado "procés" y la voluntad del nuevo alcalde de "devolver la ciudad a la neutralidad institucional", tal como expresó este miércoles en su discurso de investidura.
El líder del PP de Badalona, Xavier García Albiol, había exigido a Pastor, a través de las redes sociales, que retirara la pancarta "de forma inmediata" para que la ciudad "vuelva a representar a todos los vecinos", y esta mañana ha celebrado, en un mensaje de Twitter, que el alcalde lo haya hecho.
