La producción de MEDIAPRO Las cloacas de Interior ha sido galardonada con el Premio al Mejor Documental Televisivo de 2017 que otorga PRO-DOCS, la asociación profesional de productoras especializadas en documental. La entrega del galardón tuvo lugar en la gala inaugural del Festival Internacional de Cinema Documental DocsBarcelona celebrada anoche en los cines Aribau de Barcelona.
Dirigido por Jaume Roures, con guión de Jaume Grau y realización de Andrea Ferrando, Las cloacas de Interior, muestra nueve meses de trabajo de investigación y análisis del equipo de Investigación de Público –formado por Patricia López y Carlos Enrique Bayo– sintetizados en 80 minutos de documental y que sitúan por primera vez bajo el foco de la opinión pública un entorno de ilegalidades y corrupción en el seno del Ministerio del Interior que había quedado oculto hasta ahora.
El trabajo tiene un gran valor documental gracias a la aportación de cuatro policías, que hablan por primera vez ante una cámara: Marcelino Martín Blas, exjefe de Asuntos Internos de la Policía, Jaime Barrado, comisario de policía, el sargento de la Guardia Civil José Oreja y un alto funcionario del Ministerio del Interior que quiere guardar el anonimato.
Este galardón se suma al premio 1924 del ámbito audiovisual otorgado al documental por Ràdio Associació de Catalunya el pasado 3 de mayo como reconocimiento al "trabajo valiente de investigación y análisis sobre las maniobras ocultas del Ministerio del Interior".
Las cloacas de Interior intenta levantar la mirada por encima de los casos para encontrar un hilo conductor global. Es un relato de la guerra sucia, exponiendo los hechos y enmarcándolos en un contexto histórico. El documental, que contiene testimonios de gran valor para comprender el alcance del entramado de ilegalidades, fue emitido en TV3 (con una audiencia del 30,1%), ETB, IB3 y GOL.
