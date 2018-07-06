Ajustando al máximo las agendas, el ex presidente de Estados Unidos, Barak Omaba; y el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, mantuvieron este viernes un breve encuentro en La Moncloa, antes del inicio del Consejo de Ministros.
Según fuentes de La Moncloa, el expresidente norteamericano mostró interés por esta reunión y Sánchez ajustó su agenda de forma urgente para el encuentro.
Sólo ha trascendido de la reunión que transcurrió en un ambiente cordial, que Obama habló de los viajes que su mujer realiza a España y que también comentaron otros temas de la actualidad política española e internacional. La conversación fue a solas y en inglés, y de su contenido concreto Sánchez no ha comentado nada ni a su equipo más cercano.
Por otra parte, fuentes de La Moncloa confirmaron que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, comparecerá por fin en conferencia de prensa en España antes de finales de julio, y todo apunta a que será tras el último Consejo de Ministros de mes, el próximo 27 de julio.
Sánchez, desde que es presidente del Gobierno, no ha ofrecido ninguna rueda de prensa en España, y sólo ha comparecido una vez ante los medios de comunicación para anunciar la composición de su Gobierno, sin admitir preguntas.
Tampoco Sánchez ha comparecido tras las visitas de mandatarios extranjeros que ha recibido en La Moncloa lo que solía ser habitual con otros presidentes, y las escasas veces que se le ha podido preguntar han sido en ruedas de prensa celebradas fuera de España.
Sánchez parece que recuperará el compromiso que implantó José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, y que siguió Rajoy, de hacer una balance antes de las vacaciones de verano y a final de año.
