Ocho exministros del PP apoyan a Casado

Consideran que supone un "proyecto ilusionante" y representa "la renovación y la experiencia necesarias".

Pablo Casado, candidato a la Presidencia del PP, acompañado por algunos de los exministros de Mariano Rajoy que apoyan su candidatura, en una comida celebrada este jueves.

Ocho exministros del PP, la mayoría de ellos asistentes a una comida con Pablo Casado, han firmado un comunicado en apoyo a su candidatura, que consideran que supone un "proyecto ilusionante" y representa "la renovación y la experiencia necesarias".

Casado ha compartido un almuerzo en apoyo a su candidatura en el que han estado presentes los exministros María Dolores de Cospedal, José Manuel García Margallo, Isabel García Tejerina, Rafael Catalá, Dolors Montserrat, Juan Ignacio Zoido y Juan Manuel Soria.

Al término de esa comida todos ellos han suscrito un comunicado al que se ha sumado también el exministro Jorge Fernández y en el que justifican su apoyo a Casado frente a Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría. "Esta candidatura representa la renovación y la experiencia necesarias que precisa hoy nuestro partido, así como su consolidación como proyecto político más fuerte, más unido y ganador en España", reza el texto.

Añaden que esta candidatura integra a cinco de los seis candidatos que se presentaron en la primera vuelta, lo que creen que demuestra una alta capacidad de integrar a una amplia mayoría de los militantes que votaron en la primera fase del proceso. "Esta candidatura -añaden- presenta un proyecto político ilusionante en defensa de la democracia, la libertad y la unidad de España". De la misma forma reiteran su orgullo por formar parte del PP y de los gobiernos de este partido y aseguran mostrarse ilusionados con el futuro.

