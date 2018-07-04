El titular del juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Badalona ha decretado hoy prisión sin fianza para uno de los cuatro detenidos ayer en Catalunya en la Operación Enredadera, y libertad con medidas cautelares para los otros tres, informa el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC).
Dos responsables de la empresa Gespol, el jefe de la Policía Local de Tiana (Barcelona) y un informático del Ayuntamiento de Mollet del Vallès (Barcelona) han pasado hoy a disposición del juez tras ser detenidos ayer en una macrooperación contra una supuesta red de amaños en sistemas de tráfico.
La causa, que continúa secreta, está abierta por los delitos de "prevaricación administrativa, fraude a la administración pública, malversación de caudales públicos, tráfico de influencia, revelación de información privilegiada", entre otros delitos, según el TSJC.
A los detenidos se les investiga también por los delitos de falsedad documental, cohecho, alteración de precios de concurso público y pertenencia a organización criminal. "Para el resto de la jornada quedan pendientes cinco pases a disposición judicial, que se realizarán a lo largo de esta tarde", ha comunicado el TSJC.
En el marco de la causa, que investiga el juzgado de Instrucción 2 de Badalona, se han practicado 55 entradas y registros en diversas comunidades autónomas, 19 requerimientos de información y una cincuentena de detenidos, de los que está previsto que quince de ellos pasen a disposición judicial.
El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC) había informado de que de los casi cincuenta detenidos en la operación, que se llevó a cabo ayer en Barcelona, Gijón, León, Málaga, Madrid, Huesca, Oviedo, Zaragoza, Teruel y Valladolid, una decena pasarán hoy a disposición judicial y otros cinco mañana.
