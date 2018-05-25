Público
Público

La oposición del Ayuntamiento de Boadilla planta al PP por ridiculizar al abogado del denunciante de la Gürtel

Concejales del grupo municipal Alternativa por Boadilla denuncian "públicamente esta actitud hostil que mantiene el alcalde y diputado del PP"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Antonio González Terol, diputado del PP y alcalde de Boadilla del Monte. PP

Antonio González Terol, diputado del PP y alcalde de Boadilla del Monte. PP

Todos los grupos de la oposición del Ayuntamiento de Boadilla del Monte (Ciudadanos, PSOE y Alternativa por Boadilla) han abandonado el pleno de este viernes tras las afirmaciones de Antonio González Terol, alcalde y diputado del PP, en las que menosprecia al concejal Angel Galindo, abogado del denunciante del caso Gürtel.

Terol, el sucesor de Arturo González Panero ("el Albondiguilla"), imputado en el caso Gürtel, ha nombrado la presencia del Galindo como algo negativo para el municipio. El portavoz en la corporación municipal es a su vez el abogado de José Luis Peñas Domingo, denunciante de la trama Gürtel. 

Ante estas afirmaciones, un concejal de APB ha solicitado al alcalde que retirara sus palabras y se disculpara. Terol no lo ha hecho y se ha limitado a repetir lo que había dicho anteriormente (a partir del minuto 4:20:40 del vídeo). Tras esto la oposición, compuesta por Ciudadanos, PSOE y Alternativa por Boadilla, ha abandonado la sesión.  

Los concejales de la corporación municipal denuncian "públicamente esta actitud hostil que mantiene el alcalde y diputado del PP con este grupo municipal y especialmente con su portavoz, abogado de profesión", según un comunicado.

"No es la primera vez que este alcalde falta el respeto y a la dignidad de los cargos corporativos y hace un año ya intentó que el Congreso de los Diputados cambiara la ley para que este concejal tuviera que abandonar el Ayuntamiento de Boadilla", afirma el partido en el comunicado. 

Etiquetas