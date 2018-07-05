El partido ultraderechista Vox ha arremetido contra la celebración del Orgullo Gay por ser "una imposición ideológica" que "vulnera derechos de los vecinos y normativas municipales", y con la que "se malversan bienes y dinero de titularidad pública".
La formación dirigida por Santiago Abascal, que entraría en el Congreso en las próximas elecciones, según las últimas estimaciones electorales de Jaime Miquel para Público, afirma que "la oficialización de un acto en la que un colectivo privado, pero con subvenciones públicas, celebra el orgullo que le causa una práctica sexual concreta, ha llevado a que se extienda de su día inicial a ocupar más de una semana".
Critica también que "se invierta mucho dinero público en ello", así como que la celebración lleva, según el partido ultra, a "invadir lugares públicos y a utilizar tanto instituciones como recursos municipales, dando lugar a posibles abusos e irregularidades en la gestión de todo ello".
De acuerdo a las últimas estimaciones de Jaime Miquel para Público, el partido liderado por Abascal obtendría dos escaños en el Congreso, a costa de la caída del PP tras la moción de censura.
