Pablo Casado Pío García-Escudero contará con Pablo Casado para la directiva del PP en Madrid

El también presidente del Senado cree que el vicesecretario general de Comunicación está en condiciones de ser candidato a las elecciones autonómicas de 2019. 

El presidente del Senado, Pío García-Escudero y presidente del PP de Madrid, a su llegada al pleno de investidura de Ángel Garrido. EFE/ Chema Moya Foto del 17/05/2018

El presidente del Senado y del PP de Madrid, Pío García-Escudero, ha confirmado este jueves que contará con el vicesecretario de Comunicación de su formación, Pablo Casado, para la dirección regional del partido y ha incidido en que éste está en condiciones de ser candidato en 2019.

"Yo voy a contar con él. Lo que me gustaría es que todo esto que está bastante enmarañado se aclare cuanto antes y para bien", ha dicho el presidente del PP madrileño en declaraciones a los medios de comunicación tras la primera sesión del Pleno de Investidura que se está celebrando en la Comunidad de Madrid.

García-Escudero ha sostenido que "por supuesto" va a contar con Casado para la nueva etapa del partido en Madrid porque es "uno de los puntales" de la formación en la Comunidad.

Al ser preguntado por si Casado está en condiciones ser candidato del PP en las elecciones autonómicas y municipales de 2019, el presidente ha contestado con un contundente "por supuesto, claro".

Por otra parte, García-Escudero ha trasladado que no tiene "prisa" por formar la nueva dirección porque cree que "lo sensato" es esperar que tome posesión el presidente en funciones de la Comunidad y candidato del PP a la misma, Ángel Garrido. "No hay fecha", ha dicho.

Esta etapa al frente de la formación, el también presidente del Senado la emprende con ilusión, ya que le han recibido "con mucho cariño, algo que siempre anima". Así, ha defendido que intentará poner toda su experiencia para afrontar el año que queda hasta los comicios.

