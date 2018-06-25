Público
Catalunya Pablo Iglesias ante su reunión con Quim Torra: "Voy a tratar de ser útil"

El líder de Podemos reclama diálogo en Catalunya aunque reconoce que este debate "va a ser siempre conflictivo". Además, sostiene que "la cárcel no puede ser una respuesta" 

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante su intervención en el Congreso de los Diputados. / EFE

El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha asegurado este lunes por la mañana que intentará ayudar a impulsar el diálogo entre la Generalitat y el Gobierno central, ante la reunión que mantendrá este mismo lunes con el presidente catalán, Quim Torra: "Voy a tratar de ser útil".

En una entrevista en Ràdio 4, el líder de Podemos ha dicho desear que la moción de censura no sólo sirva para sacar a políticos corruptos del poder, "sino para abordar la cuestión territorial".

Iglesias ha reclamado diálogo aunque ha reconocido que este debate "va a ser siempre conflictivo" porque habrá divergencias, pero ha llamado a los políticos a abordarlo y no dejarlo en manos de los tribunales.

En ese sentido, ha sostenido que "la cárcel no puede ser una respuesta" y ha considerado que es una vergüenza que Amnistia Internacional diga que España tiene presos de conciencia.

"Avergüenza a nuestro país, es una situación con la que hay que terminar", ha dicho, y ha abogado por acercar a los presos por razones humanitarias y para contribuir a una distensión de la situación.


