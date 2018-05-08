Público
Pablo Iglesias, único de los cuatro grandes líderes que mejora su valoración en el CIS

La puntuación del secretario general de Podemos es sin embargo la segunda más baja por delante de Rajoy. Rivera y Sánchez caen en valoración. El dirigente político más valorado es Joan Baldoví, portavoz de Compromís.

El portavoz de Compromís, Joan Baldoví, durante la rueda de prensa que ha ofrecido en el Congreso, tras el encuentro con el rey Felipe VI en el Palacio de la Zarzuela, en la segunda jornada de la ronda de contactos para buscar candidato a la investidura.

El portavoz de Compromís, Joan Baldoví, durante una rueda de prensa en el Congreso. EFE/Paco Campos

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, es el único de los cuatro principales líderes que ha mejorado su valoración en el barómetro del CIS, aunque su puntuación (2,77 puntos) es la segunda más baja por delante del presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, que es el peor valorado.

El presidente Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, que en la anterior encuesta de enero fue el más valorado con 4,01 puntos, ha bajado al tercer puesto con los 3,79 puntos alcanzados en el último sondeo, realizado el pasado mes de abril.

También baja el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, que ha pasado de una nota de 3,68 a un 3,35, y el presidente del PP, que cae desde el 2,87 que obtuvo en enero al 2,59.

Entre todos los dirigentes políticos, el más valorado es el portavoz de Compromis en el Congreso, Joan Baldoví, que ha escalado hasta un 4,14, seguido de coordinador general de IU, Alberto Garzón, que del quinto puesto sube al segundo con una nota de 3,80.

