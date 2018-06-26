El líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha visitado hoy en la cárcel madrileña de Soto del Real al presidente de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, con quien ha podido conversar durante algo menos de una hora y a quien ha encontrado "muy fuerte", "muy valiente" y "muy interesado en la situación política".
Iglesias, que ha acudido a Soto del Real a las diez de la mañana acompañado por el concejal de Barcelona en Comú Jaume Asens, ha podido también saludar al expresidente de la ANC Jordi Sánchez, quien esta mañana ha visitado por cuarta vez la coordinadora general del PDeCAT, Marta Pascal, según han confirmado fuentes de instituciones penitenciarias.
He acudido a Soto del Real para entrevistarme con Jordi Cuixart para conocer su situación y ampliar las vías de diálogo. Es responsabilidad de los representantes políticos sentarse a hablar y buscar respuestas a problemas políticos que los jueces no pueden solucionar. pic.twitter.com/S7Iv7eF9qh— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) 26 de junio de 2018
La visita de Iglesias a Cuixart, confirmada por fuentes de Podemos y la primera que realiza un dirigente de un partido con implantación en toda España a un preso del "procés", se ha producido tras la reunión que celebró ayer con el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, a quien informó de que iba a acudir a la cárcel.
Iglesias además, en varias conexiones televisivas desde el exterior de la prisión, ha confirmado que el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, estaba informado de que iba a visitar a Cuixart e, incluso, ha agradecido al Ejecutivo las gestiones que ha realizado para facilitar este encuentro.
Una reunión en la que Iglesias ha sido recibido con el trato que se da a las autoridades y en la que ha podido hablar con Cuixart en una sala y no en una cabina con un cristal en medio.
El secretario general de Podemos ha vuelto a apostar por el diálogo, y ha asegurado que ayer el jefe del Gobierno catalán le planteó que "no es el momento de vías unilaterales".
