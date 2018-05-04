Público
Público

Catalunya El Parlament aprueba la reforma para poder investir a distancia a Puigdemont

El Gobierno de Rajoy ya tiene preparado un recurso para impedir su aplicación.La reforma habilita al Parlament a investir al presidente de la Generalitat por vía telemática.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la Cámara catalana, Roger Torrent (d), junto al secretario general del Parlament, Xavier Muro, durante el pleno del Parlament, que ha votado la reforma de la ley de la presidencia de la Generalitat. (TONI ALBIR | EFE)

El presidente de la Cámara catalana, Roger Torrent (d), junto al secretario general del Parlament, Xavier Muro, durante el pleno del Parlament, que ha votado la reforma de la ley de la presidencia de la Generalitat. (TONI ALBIR | EFE)

El Parlament ha aprobado este viernes, con los votos de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, la reforma de la ley de la presidencia de la Generalitat para poder investir a distancia a Carles Puigdemont, aunque el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy ya tiene preparado un recurso para impedir su aplicación.

La reforma, aprobada por el procedimiento de lectura única pese a que el Consejo de Garantías Estatutarias lo desaconsejaba, habilita al Parlament a investir al presidente de la Generalitat por vía telemática. 

La norma ha tenido al apoyo de los tres grupos independentistas: los 70 votos de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, mientras que ha suscitado el voto en contra del resto de formaciones del hemiciclo: los 64 votos de Cs, PSC, comuns y el PP.

Contra la ley pesa un dictamen en contra del Consell de Garanties Estatutàries, que es consultivo y por tanto no es de obligado cumplimiento, pero el Gobierno central ya ha anunciado que tiene preparado un recurso para impugnarla ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Etiquetas