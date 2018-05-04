El Parlament ha aprobado este viernes, con los votos de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, la reforma de la ley de la presidencia de la Generalitat para poder investir a distancia a Carles Puigdemont, aunque el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy ya tiene preparado un recurso para impedir su aplicación.
La reforma, aprobada por el procedimiento de lectura única pese a que el Consejo de Garantías Estatutarias lo desaconsejaba, habilita al Parlament a investir al presidente de la Generalitat por vía telemática.
La norma ha tenido al apoyo de los tres grupos independentistas: los 70 votos de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, mientras que ha suscitado el voto en contra del resto de formaciones del hemiciclo: los 64 votos de Cs, PSC, comuns y el PP.
Contra la ley pesa un dictamen en contra del Consell de Garanties Estatutàries, que es consultivo y por tanto no es de obligado cumplimiento, pero el Gobierno central ya ha anunciado que tiene preparado un recurso para impugnarla ante el Tribunal Constitucional.
