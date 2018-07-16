ERC ganaría las elecciones catalanas con 35-36 escaños si se celebraran ahora, por delante de Cs (29-30) y JxCat (26-27), y seguidos del PSC (21-22), Catalunya En Comú (9-10), la CUP (8-9) y el PP (4-5).
Así lo señala una encuesta de 'El Periódico' de este lunes, que prevé que la mayoría independentista siga teniendo mayoría absoluta en el Parlament, con una horquilla que va de los 69 a los 72 diputados.
Los partidos constitucionalistas -Cs, PSC y PP- se mantendrían en los actuales 57 o, en el peor de los casos, bajarían hasta los 54 diputados.
Comparado con las autonómicas de 2017, ERC conseguiría tres o cuatro diputados más, Cs se deja entre seis y siete, JxCat bajaría entre siete u ocho, el PSC subiría hasta cinco, Catalunya en Comú subiría entre uno o dos, la CUP duplicaría sus cuatro actuales y el PP se mantendría.
La encuesta se ha hecho a partir de 1.445 entrevistas telefónicas realizadas a mayores de 18 años entre el 2 y el 11 de julio.
