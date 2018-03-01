El Gobierno está analizando la resolución aprobada por el Parlament de Catalunya en la que se reivindica la presidencia de Carles Puigdemont pero se evita ratificar la independencia, por si es un texto que tiene algún efecto más allá "de lo puramente político o declarativo".
Fuentes del Ejecutivo han reaccionado así ante el texto aprobado por la Cámara catalana este jueves con los votos de JxCat, ERC y la CUP y han asegurado que se revisa el contenido de este documento como del resto de resoluciones aprobadas en el Pleno de hoy.
Desde el Gobierno se ha subrayado que la firmeza y la rapidez con la que han venido respondiendo las instituciones del Estado a los pasos del secesionismo "han sido determinantes" para que los independentistas retiraran finalmente su anuncio de ratificar este jueves en el Parlament la declaración unilateral de independencia. "El Gobierno mantendrá esa actitud vigilante frente a cualquier riesgo de ilgalidad", advierten las mismas fuentes.
La CUP había presentado una enmienda a la resolución que se ha aprobado que pedía que la Cámara ratificara la declaración de independencia del 27 de octubre, pero finalmente no se ha votado porque han llegado a un acuerdo con JxCat para aprobar un texto diferente y rebajado. La resolución aprobada exige que "cesen las injerencias del Gobierno del Estado ante las instancias jurisdiccionales y el Tribunal Constitucional", y reivindica que la voluntad de los catalanes fue legítimamente expresada en el referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017.
Los letrados han advertido contra esta parte del texto argumentando que se defiende como legítimo un referéndum contra el que el Tribunal Constitucional falló en contra. Aún así, el presidente de la Cámara, Roger Torrent, y la mayoría independentista de la Mesa han decidido seguir adelante y aprobar la resolución.
El texto también reivindica igualmente el referéndum del 1 de octubre de 2017, y califica de "ilegal e ilegítima" la destitución de Puigdemont y de su Govern que se hizo efectiva cuando el Senado dio luz verde a la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución. Define además a Puigdemont como el "legítimo candidato" a la Presidencia de la Generalitat, aunque JxCat, ERC y la CUP contemplan investir a un candidato alternativo que sería Jordi Sànchez, según ha trascendido recientemente.
El Pleno del Parlament ha rechazado, por otro lado, una propuesta para poner en marcha el reloj que conduzca a una investidura o a la convocatoria de nuevas elecciones, mientras que ha aprobado otra resolución en defensa del modelo lingüístico educativo catalán y otra en la que se afirma que la representación del legislativo no puede ser sustituida "por otros organismos".
