El Parlament ha aprobado este miércoles, con los votos de JxCat, ERC y la CUP, dos resoluciones en las que se pide la "libertad" de los diputados presos y se reivindica el "derecho" de Carles Puigdemont, Jordi Sànchez y Jordi Turull a ser investidos como presidentes de la Generalitat.
Una de las resoluciones, que ha contado con el rechazo de Ciudadanos, el PSC y el PPC -los comunes han apoyado algunos de los puntos sometidos a votación- reclamaba la "puesta en libertad inmediata de todos los diputados y exdiputados" del Parlament "que están privados de libertad".
Este punto concreto ha contado con el apoyo de JxCat, ERC, la CUP y también Catalunya en Comú-Podem, mientras que Ciudadanos no ha querido participar en esta precisa votación al considerar "una barbaridad" decir a la justicia "lo que tiene que hacer".
En la exposición de motivos se recuerda que Puigdemont "se vio forzado a renunciar a su investidura ante el bloqueo" por las medidas cautelares dictadas por el Tribunal Constitucional para impedir su elección como president. También que Sànchez, en prisión preventiva, no fue autorizado a asistir a su sesión de investidura, por lo que acudió al Comité de Derechos Humanos de la ONU, que llamó a adoptar "todas las medidas necesarias para garantizar" que el número dos de JxCat pudiera "ejercer sus derechos políticos".
El tercer candidato propuesto por JxCat para la investidura fue Turull, que tras no obtener los votos suficientes para ser investido el pasado jueves ya no pudo presentarse a la segunda votación del sábado porque había sido encarcelado.
Con los votos a favor de los tres grupos independentistas, el Parlament ha aprobado comprometerse a "adoptar todas las medidas necesarias para garantizar" que Puigdemont, Sànchez y Turull "puedan ejercer sus derechos políticos", incluyendo "el derecho a someter a debate y votación plenaria su candidatura para ser investidos".
En el debate, la diputada de JxCat Gemma Geis ha advertido de que su grupo parlamentario "no renunciará a la investidura" de Puigdemont y ha instado al juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena a respetar sus "derechos políticos".
Consulta aquí el resto de intervenciones en el pleno extraodinario de este miércoles.
