Los parlamentarios canarios seguirán sin tener la obligación de acreditar las titulaciones con las que dicen contar. La Junta de Portavoces de la cámara ha tumbado por unanimidad la propuesta de Podemos que pedía un cambio en el texto del Código de Conducta de los diputados.
De esta forma se impide la posibilidad de que la proposición sea discutida en pleno. La demostración de titulación seguirá teniendo carácter voluntario.
Y no se prevé ningún cambio a corto plazo. La presidenta de la cámara, Carolina Darias, avanza que no será, en todo caso, hasta otoño, cuando se estudien posibles cambios en el reglamento del parlamento. Darias afirma que ya hay diputados que han compulsado sus titulaciones por iniciativa propia y que eso es más que suficiente. "Así es como hemos empezado y así es como queremos terminar la legislatura", ha declarado.
La propuesta de Podemos arranca tras la polémica protagonizada por Asier Antona, presidente del grupo conservador, que borró de su perfil el Diploma de Estudios Avanzados (DEA) que aseguraba tener.
