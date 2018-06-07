El Parlamento Vasco destituye a su jefe de Seguridad por el uso fraudulento de tarjetas de crédito oficiales

El Parlamento Vasco ha destituido a su coordinador de Seguridad por un presunto uso fraudulento de tarjetas de crédito con fondos de la institución y ha puesto el caso en conocimiento de la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Provincial de Álava.
La decisión de cesar a este cargo de libre designación, que lleva en el puesto cerca de diez años, la tomó el pasado martes la Mesa del Parlamento Vasco.
En el acta de la Mesa se recoge que la propuesta de destitución partió de la presidenta de la Cámara, Bakartxo Tejería, y se acordó tras analizar el informe presentado por el letrado mayor a instancias del propio órgano de gobierno del legislativo.
En ese documento se hace alusión a la utilización durante la presente legislatura por parte del coordinador de Seguridad, un ertzaina en comisión de servicio, de las tarjetas de crédito para gastos derivados del "uso de vehículos oficiales en el Parlamento Vasco", hechos que "podrían ser constitutivos de delito".
Por ello, la Mesa acordó trasladar a la Fiscalía de la Audiencia Provincial de Álava el citado informe elaborado por el letrado mayor de la institución.
El responsable de Seguridad destituido ha negado a El Diario Norte el uso irregular tanto de los vehículos como de las tarjetas asociadas a estos y ha puntualizado que su salida se ha debido exclusivamente a la "pérdida de confianza" de la presidenta de la Cámara, de la que depende.
Este medio digital añade que se trataría de irregularidades "menores" en el abono de repostajes y que las cantidades no serían abultadas.
