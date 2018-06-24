El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar considera que "o el PP se renueva o dejará de ser partido de Gobierno" y afirma que se mantendrá al margen de las elecciones a la presidencia de su partido.
En una entrevista con el diario El Mundo, el que fuera presidente del Gobierno entre 1996 y 2004 señala sobre su sucesor al frente del partido, Mariano Rajoy, que le "preocupa mucho que no haya sido capaz de resolver un golpe de Estado".
Preguntado por las virtudes de Rajoy como sucesor, Aznar explica que no es "profeta" ni "adivino". "Rajoy -al que desea mucha suerte- era lo menos... El que tenía menos inconvenientes en un momento determinado".
"Un centroderecha unido es necesario"
"Legué un espacio político integrado tras un ejercicio de ensanchar las bases del partido. Hay que reconstruirlo. Un centroderecha unido es necesario", opina el expresidente, que añade que "el PP pierde sus referencias en 2008 cuando acepta los planteamientos que sobre él hace la izquierda. Por eso pierde respaldo".
Explica Aznar que "en política, cuando difuminas tu posición creyendo que con eso ganas más votos y provocas menos rechazo, tienes menos votos y más rechazo".
"La lealtad no es el silencio"
Agrega que le cuesta mucho aceptar "lecciones de personas que se han dedicado a intentar enterrar 14 años de historia del PP". "La lealtad no es el silencio", considera.
Preguntado por Ciudadanos, el exlíder del PP dice que Albert Rivera "tendrá que elegir entre ser coprotagonista de la refundación del centroderecha o ser el actor secundario de la izquierda".
Aznar califica de "inaceptable" la corrupción, pero considera que "no se puede generalizar". "El PP ha puesto el ventilador contra sí mismo, un error garrafal que extiende los problemas", añade.
"Entiendo que haya personas decepcionadas. Pero no acepto que se hable de 'la época Aznar' para intentar justificar sus errores", opina respecto al caso Gürtel.
