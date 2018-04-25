Público
Partido Popular El PSOE y la televisión de Castilla-La Mancha denuncian que Nacho Villa "cobró en vino" una deuda de 150.000 euros

Ambos acusan al anterior director de la radiotelevisión regional de Castilla la Mancha de retirar la demanda contra una empresa a cambio de 4.000 botellas de vino.

Nacho Villa - EFE

El portavoz de los consejeros socialistas en el Consejo de Administración de Castilla-La Mancha Media, Patrocinio Gómez, ha criticado, en un comunicado recogido por el PSOE, que el Gobierno liderado por María Dolores de Cospedal permitiera a Nacho Villa, exdirector de la radiotelevisión autonómica, "cobrar en vino una deuda de 150.000 euros de una empresa con el ente".

La directora de Castilla-la Mancha Media, Carmen Amores, comunicó este lunes durante el Consejo de Administración de la Radio Televisión Pública que su antecesor en la dirección del medio, Nacho Villa, retiró una demanda contra una empresa, puesta en su momento por el anterior director de RTVCM Jordi García-Candau. A cambio, recibió una retribución de 4.000 botellas de vino. 

Según indica el PSOE en su comunicado: "Este es un nuevo ejemplo de las prácticas que realizaba el anterior director general. Lo lamentable es que los consejeros del PP sigan defendiendo la gestión que hizo Villa, una gestión plagada de irregularidades y de corruptelas y hoy, de nuevo, no hayan sido capaces de condenar este nuevo episodio". En esa dirección, destacan que "resulta curioso que los que callaban con la manipulación, el amarillismo y la censura que aplicaba Villa al ente, hayan cuestionado, desde el primer minuto, la labor que realiza la dirección y los profesionales de CMMedia”.

Carmen Amores ha defendido las labores de servicio público y de derecho a la información que "ahora sí se están dando".

