La madrileña Silvia Barquero ha sido reelegida como presidenta del Partido Animalista PACMA, para liderar el proyecto de defensa política de los animales, el medioambiente y la justicia social.
Según ha informado PACMA en un comunicado, los afiliados han revalidado a Barquero en las votaciones que han tenido lugar en la asamblea que celebró el partido el pasado fin de semana.
El Partido Animalista ha subrayado que tiene expectativas en las próximas elecciones al Parlamento Europeo, como puerta de entrada en las instituciones.
Entre las principales campañas que también quedaron aprobadas en su asamblea están las de seguir trabajando por la Ley General de Bienestar y Protección para los Animales que rija en todo el país (Ley Cero) o la continuidad de Misión Abolición para exigir el fin de la tauromaquia.
