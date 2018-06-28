Patrimonio da luz verde a la exhumación de los hermanos Lapeña del Valle de los Caídos

Patrimonio iniciará con "la mayor brevedad posible" las obras para acceder a la cripta donde con casi toda probabilidad se encuentran los restos de los hermanos Lapeña en el Valle de los Caídos, un paso imprescindible para poder iniciar su exhumación, tal y como lo ordenó el Juzgado nº 2 de Primera Instancia e Instrucción de San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
La decisión fue tomada el miércoles, tras la evaluación del informe del Instituto de Ciencias de la Construcción Eduardo Torroja del CSIC, que considera "posible con determinados límites" el acceso al lugar donde se cree que descansan esta pareja de hermanos que fueron fusilados por el franquismo en 1936. Patrimonio Nacional abrirá así una puerta de entrada y tomará medidas para que el acceso sea posible cuanto antes.
Una vez se realicen estas obras, Patrimonio solicitará un dictamen al Consejo Médico Forense, órgano consultivo del Ministerio de Justicia, sobre el procedimiento aplicable a la localización, identificación y, en su caso, exhumación de los restos de los hermano Lapeña Altabás.
Los hermanos Lapeña fueron fusilados en Calatayud en 1936 y trasladados tiempo después de su muerte al Valle de los Caídos. La familia lleva una larga pelea de una década en los tribunales para conseguir sacar del mausoleo del dictador a dos de sus víctimas. La justicia estimó la petición de la familia y el juez consideró que existe una "alta probabilidad" de que los restos cadavéricos se encuentren en los columbarios comprendidos entre el 2061 y 2069 de la cripta principal, por lo que entiende que la "única forma de acreditarlo" es a través de la prueba de ADN.
