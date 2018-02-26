Público
Pedro Almodóvar El PP tiene "dudas" sobre Almodóvar como Hijo Adoptivo de Madrid por tener "una sociedad radicada en un paraíso fiscal" 

El portavoz del Grupo Municipal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha dicho, sin embargo, que la trayectoria cinematográfica del directo no se puede poner en discusión, "porque es uno de los más grandes cineastas".

El director de cine Pedro Almodóvar.

El Grupo Municipal del PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid tiene "dudas" ante el nombramiento del director de cine, guionista y productor Pedro Almodóvar como Hijo Adoptivo de Madrid al contar con "una sociedad radicada en un paraíso fiscal".

La elección de Raphael y de Pedro Almodóvar como Hijos Adoptivos de Madrid está fundamentada en sus extraordinarias trayectorias artísticas y en su vinculación con Madrid, según explicó la alcaldesa, Manuela Carmena, en la pasada comisión de Cultura.

El portavoz del PP en Cibeles, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, ha precisado que "la trayectoria cinematográfica (de Almodóvar) no se puede poner en discusión, porque es uno de los más grandes cineastas". "Pero esta distinción engloba la consideración de hijo adoptivo, y tiene que haber requisito de honorabilidad", ha apuntado el portavoz del Grupo.

Además, Almeida ha recordado que un cargo del Consistorio dimitió porque su nombre apareció en los 'Papeles de Panamá'. "En el caso de haber puesto el PP a una persona con estos condicionantes, la izquierda se hubiera levantado en armas, y no podría serlo, pero ya sabemos cuál es la doble moral, el doble rasero", ha reprochado.

