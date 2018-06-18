Público
Urdangarin entra en prisión Pedro Duque sobre la entrada en prisión de Urdangarin: "Nuestro sistema judicial funciona"

El ministro de Ciencia se ha pronunciado acerca del ingreso de Iñaki Urdangarin en la prisión abulense de Brieva.

Imagen de archivo de Pedro Duque/EFE

La entrada de Iñaki Urdangarin en la prisión abulense de Brieva esta mañana por corrupción confirma que "nuestro sistema judicial funciona" y "es un valor para todos", ha asegurado el ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades, Pedro Duque, preguntado al respecto en RNE.

Se ha demostrado que "podemos estar seguros de que el sistema judicial español funciona", aunque "tenemos que trabajar para mejorar sus medios y agilizarlos", ha añadido el ministro.

Urdangarin, que llegó anoche al aeropuerto Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas procedente de Ginebra (Suiza), podía elegir el centro penitenciario para cumplir la condena como cualquier ciudadano que en el momento de ingresar se encuentre en libertad.

La prisión de Brieva, situada a 7 kilómetros de la ciudad de Ávila y en la que cumplió condena el exdirector de la Guardia Civil Luis Roldán, era una de las cárceles que se barajaban para el ingreso del marido de la infanta Cristina. 

