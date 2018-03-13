Pedro Sánchez fija como prioridades políticas del PSOE a pensionistas y mujeres

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, intervino este martes en el Congreso ante el Grupo Parlamentario Socialista para instarle que las prioridades políticas del PSOE en este periodo de sesiones tienen atender las demandas de dos colectivos: los pensionistas y las mujeres.
El líder socialista indicó que su partido lleva ya varios meses liderando las iniciativas parlamentarias para afrontar los problemas que tienen ambos sectores sociales, pero indicó que hay que seguir llevando la iniciativa con nuevas propuestas e intentar conseguir consensos parlamentarios para que salgan adelante las que ya se han registrado.
Sobre los jubilados, Sánchez recordó que el PSOE tiene un plan integral para garantizar dos objetivos políticos: vincular la subida de las pensiones al IPC y garantizar el sostenimiento público de las mismas.
Por ello, recordó sus propuestas de un impuesto a la banca y a las grandes empresas, sacar de la caja de la Seguridad Social los gastos de gestión del sistema y, sobre todo, buscar un pacto de renta de que revalorice los salarios.
Sánchez acusó al Gobierno de no sólo haber dilapidado el fondo de ahorro de las pensiones, sino de “haber volado el Pacto de Toledo”, dijo. El dirigente socialista indicó que el PSOE quiere reconstruirlo con sus propuestas para garantizar un sistema público de pensiones digno.
En cuanto a las mujeres, Sánchez indicó que hay que sacar adelante la ley de igualdad laboral que se ha presentado y, además, anunció que volverá presentar una petición para aumentar la base de cotización de las pensiones de viudedad al 60% este mismo año, un incumplimiento flagrante del Gobierno que data ya desde 2011.
Asimismo, reivindicó la propuesta aprobada el lunes en la Ejecutiva Federal el PSOE para solicitar la celebración de un pleno monográfico con resoluciones sobre la igualdad entre hombres y mujeres. El líder socialista indicó que esta cuestión debe estar presente permanentemente en toda la acción política de su grupo.
Tras la intervención de Sánchez, la reunión continuó a puerta cerrada y varios diputados pidieron la palabra para intervenir.
