Pensiones Pedro Sánchez: "Había muchas preguntas en la calle y Rajoy no ha contestado ninguna"

El líder del PSOE se pregunta para qué quería comparecer el presidente del Gobierno y le reprocha que no haya hecho ni una sola propuesta sobre pensiones.

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez (d), acompañado por la portavoz del PSOE en el Congreso Margarita Robles (i), durante la reunión que el grupo parlamentario socialista ha celebrado en el Congreso de los Diputados. EFE/Mariscal

Aunque dijo sentirse bien representado por Margarita Robles en el Congreso, nada más acabar el debate sobre pensiones celebrado este miércoles en la Cámara Baja, el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez hizo una valoración del mismo, en la que acusó a Mariano Rajoy de "no haber propuesto nada" y de que "sigamos tal y como estamos", según afirmó.

Sánchez, en una entrevista en 24 horas de TVE, se preguntó para qué había comparecido Rajoy ante el Congreso y qué mensaje quería dar a los pensionistas, "porque no ha trasladado ni una sola propuesta de cómo reducir el déficit de la Seguridad Social", y recordó que tiene un agujero anula de 15.000 millones de euros. "Había muchas preguntas en la calle, y Rajoy no ha contestado a ninguna", sentenció.

El líder socialista dijo que España no puede permitirse el lujo de seguir en la actual situación y consideró urgente, tanto garantizar unas pensiones dignas para hoy, como también para el futuro, e indicó que no ve que el Gobierno tenga voluntad política para hacerlo.

En este aspecto, Sánchez recordó las propuestas del PSOE para fijar un impuesto finalista a la banca o llevar a los Presupuestos Generales del Estado los gastos de gestión de la Seguridad Social. El líder socialista dijo que ésta y otras iniciativas que contempla la propuesta del PSOE “son fórmulas viables y contrastadas en otros países y aprobadas por gobiernos conservadores. No son propuestas filocomunistas”, dijo.

Sánchez indicó que entiende las protestas de los jubilados porque, en su opinión, la calle está saliendo a reclamar los frutos del crecimiento” que, según dijo, están siendo muy mal repartidos.

Finalmente, el líder socialista volvió a poner sobre la mesa que el objetivo de su partido es buscar fórmulas para la sostenibilidad del sistema público de pensiones y que se incrementen cada año en función del IPC, "porque esto no pone en riesgo el sistema, sino que lo dignifica", concluyó el líder socialista.

