Un enigmático mensaje del exministro socialista Jordi Sevilla en la red social Twitter ha sembrado dudas sobre la posibilidad de que haya rechazado una oferta del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para entrar en el gabinete que está conformando.
"Quienes convierten la política en un pim pam pum parlamentario y en un lodazal mediático, ¿de verdad se sorprenden de que haya gente que no quiera renunciar a su vida/profesión para meterse en ese territorio tan hostil! Pa pensar", ha escrito Sevilla en su perfil en Twitter.
Quienes convierten la política en un pim pam pum parlamentario y en un lodazal mediático, ¿de verdad se sorprenden de q haya gente q no quiera renunciar a su vida/profesión para meterse en ese territorio tan hostil! Pa pensar.— jordi sevilla segura (@sevillajordi) 4 de junio de 2018
Preguntado en Las Mañanas de Cuatro por el tuit de Sevilla, el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, se ha limitado a admitir la difícil situación política actual y la existencia en este ámbito de "verdaderos especialistas en hacerlo todo bastante tenebroso". "Pero ahí se impone el compromiso de las personas", ha zanjado sin llegar a precisar si le han llegado o no a hacer una oferta.
