Público
Público

Pedro Sánchez Jordi Sevilla da a entender que ha rechazado una oferta de Sánchez para ser ministro

"Quienes convierten la política en un pim pam pum parlamentario y en un lodazal mediático, ¿de verdad se sorprenden de que haya gente que no quiera renunciar a su vida/profesión para meterse en ese territorio tan hostil! Pa pensar", señala.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Jordi Sevilla con Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Archivo

Jordi Sevilla con Pedro Sánchez. EFE/Archivo

Un enigmático mensaje del exministro socialista Jordi Sevilla en la red social Twitter ha sembrado dudas sobre la posibilidad de que haya rechazado una oferta del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, para entrar en el gabinete que está conformando.

"Quienes convierten la política en un pim pam pum parlamentario y en un lodazal mediático, ¿de verdad se sorprenden de que haya gente que no quiera renunciar a su vida/profesión para meterse en ese territorio tan hostil! Pa pensar", ha escrito Sevilla en su perfil en Twitter.

Preguntado en Las Mañanas de Cuatro por el tuit de Sevilla, el secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, se ha limitado a admitir la difícil situación política actual y la existencia en este ámbito de "verdaderos especialistas en hacerlo todo bastante tenebroso". "Pero ahí se impone el compromiso de las personas", ha zanjado sin llegar a precisar si le han llegado o no a hacer una oferta.

Etiquetas