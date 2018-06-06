Le ha acompañado hasta las puertas de La Moncloa, pero no entrará con él. Según ha podido saber Público, Juanma Serrano, quien ha sido su jefe de Gabinete desde que Pedro Sánchez decidió presentarse a la Secretaría General del PSOE no le acompañará ya en la tara de Gobierno.
Serrano, según fuentes consultadas, tiene intención de volver en unas semanas a su puesto de trabajo en la Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias (FEMP) y dar por cerrada esta etapa profesional.
Algunas fuentes apuntan a que Sánchez no quería seguir con él como jefe de Gabinete en La Moncloa y, aunque le ha ofrecido otros cargos, Serrano ha decidido que su etapa ha concluido y que vuelve a su anterior trabajo. Serrano, al parecer, no se ha sentido bien tratado y ha decidido de forma inmediata marcharse.
Detrás de esta decisión puede estar también la figura de Iván Redondo, el que fue asesor del presidente del PP extremeño, José Antonio Monago, que fue fichado por Sánchez hace unos meses.
Redondo parece que en los últimos tiempos ha llevado la voz cantante en Ferraz, y que ejerce una gran influencia en Sánchez, aunque no está confirmado que pueda convertirse en su jefe de Gabinete en La Moncloa.
