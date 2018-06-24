Pedro Sánchez: "PSOE y Podemos tenemos que entendernos para transformar el país"

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, considera que la moción de censura que llevó al relevo de Mariano Rajoy ha supuesto "un cambio de época" en la cultura política española, y que los posibles pactos con Unidos Podemos son consecuencia de una reflexión común en la izquierda: "Tenemos que entendernos, tenemos que trabajar para hacer esas transformaciones", dice en una entrevista en El País.
Sánchez ve "evidente" que tiene "más capacidad de entendimiento" con Podemos que con Ciudadanos en materias como reconstrucción de derechos y libertades o de regeneración democrática. "Ciudadanos es el único partido que apoyó a Rajoy para que continuara como presidente".
"Hemos sido conscientes de que la izquierda y los progresistas tenemos la oportunidad de gobernar el país, de transformarlo", señala el jefe del Ejecutivo, que, no obstante, rechaza un pacto de legislatura con Podemos: "Hay una hoja de ruta que está marcada, fijada, en las proposiciones de ley que hemos ido aprobando a lo largo de esa legislatura. Hay suficiente material de acuerdo para que podamos entendernos".
