Público
Público

Pegan carteles de Franco en la sede del PSOE en Alcalá: "El Valle de los Caídos no se toca"

El Gobierno ya ha hablado con la familia de Franco y la Iglesia para el traslado de los restos del dictador y Sánchez dijo que se efectuaría "antes de vacaciones".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La sede del PSOE en Alcalá de Henera amanece con carteles de Franco y un mensaje: 'El Valle de los Caídos no se toca'. / Europa Press

La sede del PSOE en Alcalá de Henera amanece con carteles de Franco y un mensaje: "El Valle de los Caídos no se toca". / Europa Press

La sede del PSOE en Alcalá de Henares, partido que gobierna en el municipio, ha amanecido con carteles del dictador Francisco Franco y un mensaje "El Valle de los Caídos no se toca", según ha denunciado el secretario general del PSOE de Alcalá y alcalde, Javier Rodríguez Palacios.

En un comunicado, ha explicado que "lamentablemente" ya han "sufrido en varias ocasiones pintadas y amenazas". "Parece que cuando el PSOE gobierna en este país a algunos no les gusta nada y pierden el más elemental respeto por el que piensa diferente", ha señalado, en referencia a la medida del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez de retirar los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

"Los socialistas de Alcalá transmitimos nuestro máximo apoyo a esta decisión del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez. Supone hacer justicia y Memoria Histórica de lo que fue la dictadura franquista y sus consecuencias, como sucedió en Alcalá de Henares con los fusilados por el régimen y que poco a poco sacamos del silencio y el olvido", destacan en el comunicado.

Para los socialistas, es una medida que sacará "por fin los restos del dictador del Valle de los Caídos, un monumento creado por miles de represaliados durante la posguerra y que siempre ha sido utilizado como un símbolo del Franquismo". Javier Rodríguez Palacios insiste en que "un mausoleo fascista del Siglo XX no puede seguir intacto en una democracia del Siglo XXI".

Etiquetas