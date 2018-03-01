Público
Pelota de goma 1O Admitida la querella contra los mandos de la Policía el 1-O por el herido en el ojo por una pelota de goma

Roger Español recibió el impacto de la pelota de goma cerca del número 230 de la calle Sardenya cuando los agentes abandonaban el punto de votación del referéndum después de requisar las urnas

Roger Español perdió la visión de un ojo por el impacto de una pelota de goma durante el 1-O. / IRÍDIA

El Juzgado de Instrucción 7 de Barcelona ha admitido a trámite la querella del herido en el ojo por una pelota de goma el 1-O, Roger Español, ha informado el colectivo Irídia en un comunicado.

La querella presentada por un presunto delito de lesiones se dirige contra los agentes de la Policía Nacional y los mandos que dirigieron los operativos policiales durante la jornada del referéndum del 1 de octubre en el CEIP Ramon Llull de Barcelona.

En un auto recogido por Europa Press, el magistrado instructor ha pedido a la Policía Nacional que entregue toda la documentación relativa al uso de pelotas de goma y el armamento utilizado, que especifique la identificación de las furgonetas y una copia de las comunicaciones entre el centro de mando y los agentes que actuaron en el terreno, entre otras diligencias.

Según relata la querella, Español recibió el impacto de la pelota de goma cerca del número 230 de la calle Sardenya cuando los agentes abandonaban el punto de votación del referéndum después de requisar las urnas.

El momento del vídeo en el que Roger Español recibe el impacto de una pelota de goma durante el 1-O.

Uno de los antidisturbios situado sobre una señal de bicicleta impresa en el suelo y a menos de una quincena de metros le apuntó en línea recta y disparó en la cabeza de Español, según el escrito recogido por Europa Press. Una ambulancia lo llevó al Hospital de Sant Pau y fue operado por estallido del ojo derecho, del cual ha perdido la visión, lo que principalmente le impide llevar a cabo sus ocupaciones profesionales de músico, según la querella.

