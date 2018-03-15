El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar ha emplazado este jueves al jefe del Ejecutivo, Mariano Rajoy, a "recuperar" el pacto porque las pensiones, la educación o la estabilidad territorial en España no se pueden afrontar con "decisiones de corto plazo y mayorías precarias".
Así se ha pronunciado Aznar en el acto de entrega del Premio FAES de la Libertad al secretario general de la Organización de Estados Americanos (OEA), Luis Almagro, por su defensa de la democracia y la libertad en Venezuela.
En su intervención Aznar ha admitido que España "vive una sólida recuperación" pero tiene sus propios "desafíos" que van a "exigir un esfuerzo de acuerdo amplio y duradero entre las principales fuerzas políticas", ahora y en el futuro hasta donde puedan "prever".
"Ni las pensiones, ni la educación, ni la transición energética, ni el sistema fiscal, ni la estabilidad territorial se pueden afrontar sólo con decisiones de corto plazo y mayorías precarias. Nuestro sistema político tiene que ofrecer una prueba convincente a los ciudadanos de su madurez y de su eficacia, recuperando los mejores precedentes de acuerdo que se ha dado en cuarenta años de democracia", ha manifestado.
Según Aznar, esa prueba es "más exigente" cuando en Catalunya "persiste un intento secesionista y desestabilizador". A su entender, esta comunidad autónoma tiene que dejar de ser "rehén" del independentismo.
Asimismo, según Aznar, la cuestión venezolana evidencia cómo una democracia consolidada "muta" primero en un régimen de carácter populista, de esos que, a su juicio, "ahora parecen tener cierta aceptación", y se convierte directamente en "un régimen autocrático".
