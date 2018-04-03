La Ley de Régimen Electoral de España permite que diputados y senadores en activo reciban una paga de jubilación como exeurodiputados, pese a que la misma regulación veta que perciban una pensión "de cualquier régimen de Seguridad Social público y obligatorio".
Según informa infoLibre, la clave está en que esta ley no considera las pensiones como exeurodiputado de carácter "público y obligatorio". Para el Congreso y el Senado, la Ley de Régimen Electoral no afecta al fondo de pensiones de Luxemburgo, a través del cual el Parlamento Europeo financia y garantiza estas pagas.
La razón que ambas Cámaras esgrimen es que este fondo es "privado y voluntario", pese a que está financiado en dos terceras partes por el Parlamento Europeo. Como explica infoLibre, el fondo fue sufragado por completo por las instituciones europeas hasta 2007, cuando aprobó que un tercio fuera aportado por los eurodiputados.
La legislación se sitúa, en la práctica, en el lado contrario de la ley de Seguridad Social, que, habitualmente, veta que los jubilados tengan actividades laborales por cuenta propia con las que perciban rentas anuales superiores al salario mínimo.
Según este diario, al menos un ministro de la etapa de Rajoy, José Manuel García Margallo, se benefició de esta situación legal y, de esta forma, a su sueldo como ministro sumó la prestación para exeurodiputados.
