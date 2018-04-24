Francisco Nicolás Gómez Iglesias, conocido como el pequeño Nicolás, ha pedido este martes en el juicio perdón al Centro Nacional de Inteligencia (CNI) y se ha retractado de las declaraciones que realizó en las que dijo que pinchaba su teléfono y los de otros ciudadanos de forma ilegal.
El Juzgado de lo Penal número 16 de Madrid ha celebrado el juicio del pequeño Nicolás para quien la Abogacía del Estado en representación del CNI, que presentó la querella, ha pedido que sea condenado por delito de injurias graves a los ejércitos, clases, Cuerpos y Fuerzas de Seguridad del Estado a 180.000 euros.
Para el caso de que el juez aprecie en el acusado el trastorno de personalidad, que los peritos psiquiatras han dicho que padece de forma subsidiaria, el letrado del Estado ha estimado que podría aplicársele una circunstancia atenuante y que la multa quedase entre 72.000 y 108.000 euros.
La fiscal ha solicitado 5.400 euros de multa al considerar que se trata de un delito de calumnias con publicidad.
Por su parte, la defensa ha reclamado la absolución al estimar que el acusado no es imputable por eximente completa al padecer un trastorno de la personalidad que hace que distorsione su percepción de la realidad y no sea consciente de las consecuencias jurídicas de sus actos.
Francisco Nicolás ya fue condenado en 2016 por otro Juzgado por estos hechos a 4.320 euros de multa por calumnias en una sentencia anulada por la Audiencia Provincial Madrid que estimó la alegación del acusado de que tenía que haber testificado el comisario Eugenio Pino, que se ha personado hoy en el Juzgado pero a cuyo testimonio ha renunciado finalmente la abogada defensora.
